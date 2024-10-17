Malawi: DPP Vice President, Alfred Gangata, Threatens Lawyer Alex Kamangira - 'Your Future Is At Stake.'

Vice President of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Alfred Gangata has, once again, made a shocking threat to human rights lawyer Alex Kamangila vowing: "Your future is at stake."

In a statement released today, Gangata has expressed utmost concern and disappointment regarding Facebook post concerning the Gams Filling Station issue which he alleges that Kamangila has defamed him.

"As a senior member of the main opposition party in this country, I take great offense to the baseless accusations you have made against me," Gangata said.

Gangata--trading under Master Boreholes Drilling Company--said the post falsely implies that he was involved in unethical and illegal activities which include snatching of properties from Malawians through manipulated court decisions.

He is therefore insisting that these allegations are entirely unfounded and damaging his reputation and he considers the post as an act of character assassination intended to tarnish his image and reputation.

"I therefore urge you to inform your masters to stop playing politics behind people like you. Your future is at stake, and I advise you to be cautious about being used as a pawn in their political games," he further said.

He has since warned Kamangila to comply with demands failure to do will prompt him to seek legal action, including filling defamatory charges and seeking damages.