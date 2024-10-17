Uganda: New Health Centre Iv in Arua Has No Theatre, Lab Equipment

Despite the facility being established to enhance healthcare services in the region, its inability to operate has left the local population in distress.

The administration of Bondo Health Centre IV in Arua District has raised concerns over a newly constructed theatre and Level III laboratory that remain non-functional due to a lack of essential medical equipment.

Patients needing urgent medical care are forced to travel over 30km to Arua Regional Referral Hospital, significantly limiting access to healthcare for many in the area.

Eyotaru Peace Oliver, the in-charge at Bondo Health Centre IV, expressed frustration over the situation, stating that the absence of equipment has led to growing dissatisfaction within the community and put tremendous pressure on both patients and health workers.

"The delay in equipping the facility compromises service delivery," Oliver said, urging the Government and implementing partners to prioritize resource mobilization to address the problem.

She stressed the importance of ensuring equitable access to healthcare services across Arua District, calling for immediate intervention to make the health centre fully operational.

The local community remains hopeful that swift action will be taken to alleviate their hardships and provide the essential healthcare services they urgently require.