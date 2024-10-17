Uganda: Lemusui Sub-County Chairman Dies Following Collision With Police Bike*

Lolima, who was riding a motorbike registered UG 4899R, collided with Police Constable James Bwambale, who was operating a police bike with registration UP 8141.

John Omeka Lolima, the chairman of Lemusui Sub-county, has tragically passed away following a head-on collision with a police patrol bike in Nakapiripirit town on October 13.

Lolima, who was riding a motorbike registered UG 4899R, collided with Police Constable James Bwambale, who was operating a police bike with registration UP 8141.

"Both Lolima and Bwambale were rushed to Nakapiripirit Hospital with severe injuries. However, Lolima's condition worsened, and he was transferred to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital," explained Karamoja Police Spokesperson Mike Longole.

Despite efforts by doctors to save him, Lolima succumbed to his injuries, leaving the Lemusui community in mourning. Residents remembered him fondly.

"He was a good Chairperson, very approachable," remarked Martin Lochap, a local resident.

Longole confirmed that police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

"A team of officers visited the accident scene, sketched the details, and both motorbikes involved have been taken to Nakapiripirit Police Station as investigations continue," he said.

Lolima's death is a significant loss for Lemusui Sub County, where he was a well-respected leader. The accident has raised concerns over road safety in the area.