Mauritius: Tanzanian High Commissioner Sirro Calls On Prime Minister Jugnauth

The newly appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of Tanzania to Mauritius, Mr Simon Nyakoro Sirro, paid a courtesy call, this afternoon, to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

In a statement following the meeting, the High Commissioner stated that the discussions centered on the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Mr Sirro emphasised the need for expanded trade and investment between Tanzania and Mauritius to promote economic development. He highlighted several initiatives that could support this effort, including marketing, tourism, and improved connectivity.

The High Commissioner noted that since both countries are Member States of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), tourists from Europe or other regions could visit both nations, benefiting each other.

Additionally, Mr Sirro suggested that Mauritius could import food products from Tanzania, which has extensive agricultural land for growing fruits and vegetables, instead of sourcing them from Europe.

About the High Commissioner

Mr Simon Nyakoro Sirro is a Tanzanian diplomat and former police officer. Born in 1963 in Butiama, Mara Region, he has had a notable career in public service. He was the Inspector General of Police in Tanzania from 2017 to 2022.

In 2022, Sirro transitioned into diplomacy and was appointed Tanzania's Ambassador to Zimbabwe.