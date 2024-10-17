Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to Conduct National Muslim Census.

17 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Mufti of Uganda, Dr. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has announced plans to conduct a nationwide Muslim census to determine the accurate Muslim population in Uganda.

This decision comes after disputes over the recently released census report, which showed a dramatic decline in the Muslim population.

"How can someone claim that Muslim polygamous families with multiple children have decreased compared to monogamous families with only one or two children?" Mufti Mubaje questioned.

The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics reported 6.05 million Muslims, but Mufti Mubaje estimates the population to be around 12 million.

He suggested that the underreporting may be a deliberate attempt to deny Muslims access to national resources.

"We still maintain that the Muslim population has doubled," Mufti Mubaje emphasized.

During his speech at Masjid Abubakar in Mbarara City, Mufti Mubaje praised the Muslim community for embracing unity and brotherhood.

He also launched the Self-Sustainability Agribusiness Project to boost Muslim household incomes.

"Let us focus on development and not be swayed by errant sheikhs spreading hate speech," Mufti Mubaje advised the youth.

