Ethiopia: Sale of Ethio Telecom's Share Opens New Chapter for Ethiopians to Invest in Their Country - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed remarked that the sale of 10 percent of Ethio Telecom's shares not only improves the company's competitiveness, but also opens a new chapter for many Ethiopians to invest in their country from wherever they are.

Following the government's decision to sell a 10 percent share of Ethio telecom, Africa's pioneering telecom operator that has been serving the great nation and people of Ethiopia for the past 130 years, all the necessary preparations have been finalized and made ready for launch.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched the share sale of 100 Million Ordinary Shares to all Ethiopians.

The shares are availed through telebirr SuperApp platform and in order to ensure that the share sale is inclusive, the minimum share price has been set at 9,900 Birr (33 shares) and the maximum share price has been set at 999,900 Birr (3,333 shares).

On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister has called upon all Ethiopians to seize this unique investment opportunity to become shareholders in one of the nation's largest institutions and support the company's continued growth.

The premier said during the launching ceremony that "today marks a significant milestone as we launch the sale of Ethio-Telecom shares, an essential step in our ongoing journey from political revolution to evolution over the past six years."

The move lays the groundwork for Ethiopia's stock market and expanding access to ownership in one of the nation's leading state-owned enterprises, which has now evolved into a share company, Abiy stated.