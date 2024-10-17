press release

Kinshasa — Greenpeace Africa welcomes the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government's decision to halt the bidding process for 27 oil blocks. This move is a crucial advancement for environmental protection and climate justice throughout Africa. Nevertheless, this reprieve may be short-lived, as the Ministry of Hydrocarbons has hinted in a press release that it plans to resume the process "without delay". Greenpeace Africa remains committed to continuing its advocacy efforts while maintaining a constructive dialogue with the Congolese government, aiming to ensure that this recent decision genuinely signifies the end of the oil block bidding in the DRC.

The Ministry of Hydrocarbons has announced the cancellation of the tenders, a decision driven by significant public backlash and the concerns voiced by environmental groups regarding the potential negative impacts on biodiversity, local communities, and the global climate.

"This decision marks a significant victory, albeit temporary, stemming from the courageous advocacy efforts spearheaded by Greenpeace Africa since 2022 against this initiative. We call on the Congolese government to focus on investing in and promoting renewable energy sources instead of initiating a new bidding process for oil blocks, which would only recreate the same climate of uncertainty that has plagued the country for the past two years," states Bonaventure Bondo, Forest Campaigner for the Congo Basin at Greenpeace Africa.

In addition, discrepancies have been identified between the content of the technical note submitted to the Council of Ministers on October 11, 2024, in which the Ministry of Hydrocarbons announced the end of the bidding process for 27 oil blocks and 3 gas blocks, and the official communiqué published on the website, which only refers to the cancellation of the 27 oil blocks. These inconsistencies, along with the same note's indication that the upcoming process planned by the Ministry will be restricted, unlike the previous open bidding, raise concerns about the transparency of the future procedure.

"Restricted tenders raise concerns, due to their vulnerability to corruption which can undermine the transparency of the whole process. We urge the government to discontinue all hydrocarbon-related projects in the Congo Basin forests and not to fall back into the pitfalls of the past, which have cost Congolese taxpayers millions", concludes Bonaventure.

Launched in July 2022 under former Hydrocarbons Minister Didier Budimbu, the tenders for 27 oil and 3 gas blocks faced opposition from various Congolese civil society organizations, including Greenpeace Afrique. The cancellation of these tenders two years later offers a glimmer of hope. However, Greenpeace Africa will remain vigilant, and will closely monitor the developments in the new plan put forth by the Congolese government.