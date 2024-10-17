Mozambique: Ballot Bags Torn Open in Mandimba

16 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

A video made by opposition delegates shows a group of MMVs found in the act of tampering with plastic bags containing ballots in one of the local warehouses. Sorted ballots go into separate bags which are sealed and only opened if there is a recount. One of the violators of the plastic bags says that the bags were already opened before arriving at the warehouse. One of the tampered bags is from EPC Mississippi, belonging to table number 110425-03 (see videos https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BT2roZU0JaPYUyMKV9t3EL-QnjsLd4XQ/view?usp=sharing and https://drive.google.com/file/d/18byQC28FE0Zg3xJxIxQtvCe4oaY9RMUH/view?usp=sharing).

