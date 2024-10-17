Mozambique: Teacher and Member of the Provincial Assembly Detained in Maganja

15 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Aldino Material, a secondary school teacher who was standing for a further term as a member of the Zambézia Provincial Assembly, was detained by the police after he assaulted an opposition monitor who was trying to neutralise an individual carrying a list of supposed members of Frelimo. It is believed that this was a list of those who would vote fraudulently.

It all began when the opposition monitors discovered the attempted fraudulent scheme, and immediately intercepted the person with the list. When Aldino Material saw this, he went to the defence of his colleague carrying the list. He assaulted the opposition monitor who had taken the list from the hand of the Frelimo member when he was trying to tear it up.

