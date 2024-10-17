Ethiopia: The Seoul Smart City Award 2024 - For Spectacular Achievement

Addis Ababa has entertained 32 mayors since the establishment of its mayoral office in 1910. All the mayors down the line have done their own respective contribution to the development of the city. Apparently, they were commended for the legacy they left behind for the common good of their people.

The incumbent Mayor of Addis Ababa, Mrs. Adanech Abiebie, is notably known for launching various city development projects alongside with their spectacular timely accomplishments. The construction of infrastructure, facilities and the recent phenomenal corridor development projects are some of the ample projects the mayor is in charge to steadfastly oversee until their final stage.

The mayor is unequivocally known for the robust, passionate and resilient leadership in almost every project underway in the city. The relentless and rigorous leadership sighted in the mayor is undoubtedly exemplary for all levels of management in every sector.

The Seoul Smart City Award 2024 is one of the tangible global testimonies outspokenly reflecting the mayor's outstanding achievement on leadership. The award achieved by the city administration is apparently reflective of the persistent commitment exerted for the remarkable completion of the undertakings in all corners of the city.

The best leadership award earned by our city's mayor is indicative of the dedication, creativity and having meticulous attention to details throughout the project's development. The innovative solutions on the implementation and the ability to manage complex challenges are progressively contributing to the successful completion of the projects.

Addis Ababa is showing drastic change for the better future of its inhabitants. It is striving to cope with the ever-growing economic and technological facets of the world. Robust and strong leadership is primarily attributable to the successful completion of the projects. The outstanding sense of leadership that emanates from the government takes the lion's share in effectuating the development projects in a timely and fabulous manner.

The launching of the second phase of the development project is an apparent showcase for the effective move of the project as per its timeline. The project's resilient aim to bring about conducive environment for its inhabitants is a collective effort of all the stakeholders in the city.

Addis Ababa as part of being home for myriads of international institutions including the African union, the administration is progressing the projects with vigorous energy making the infrastructure in line with the technological advancement in the 21st century.

The strong cooperation between various stakeholders is significantly contributing for the steady move and timely completion of the projects in the capital. The mayor's sense of strong and innovative leadership on the projects is giving the city more motivation for change and other parts of the country as well.

The resident's preparation for change and the government's take of vibrant leadership for successful completion of the projects are the complementary scenarios for the effective and productive outcome on the grand development project in the city.

The vehement strive to bring about visible change on the housing conditions and infrastructure of the city would ultimately give the capital improved standard and better living style that would be equivalent to the best cities in the world making use of up-to-date technological standards.

The project is keen at improving the transportation system ensuring sustainable economic development of the capital. The improvement on the part of the transportation will ensure all citizens experience safe and efficient systems drifting further growth on businesses and increasing job opportunities.

In line with the infrastructure, the move to advance the city with digital ICT infrastructure is the other move for social and economic progress of the capital. The expansion of the city with digital technology would play a vital role in facilitating effective trade and boosting productivity.

The corridor project will have an overall spectacular influence in improving the health, and education sector capitalizing on the quality of life. As part of the human development project, ensuring quality education for citizens which will help improve unemployment rate and ensuring economic growth.

In conclusion, the project in progress with strong leadership of the mayor for the advancement of all sectors in the city entails audacious hope to bring better provision for the society and the global community.

Wondwossen Alemayehu is a former university lecturer curtly working for education office.

He can reached at wondwossen.a.haile@gmail.com