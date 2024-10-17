Ethiopia: Diaspora Lauds Ethiopia's Macroeconomic Reforms for Boosting Investment

17 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

- The implementation of macroeconomic reforms has significantly encouraged Diaspora investment in Ethiopia, according to members of the Diaspora community.

In interviews with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Diaspora members highlighted that recent reforms, particularly the floatation of foreign exchange, have been highly beneficial. These measures are expected to foster various economic advantages for both the country and the Diaspora community, substantially contributing to Ethiopia's economy.

Haileyesus Mengistu, a resident of California, USA, emphasized that the reforms are greatly motivating Diaspora members to invest in their homeland. He pointed out that the government's extensive reforms, especially the implementation of foreign exchange floatation, have been advantageous to the community. The changes have allowed Diasporas to commence investment activities in the country, and as a result, Haileyesus is preparing to invest in the hotel industry in the near future. The reforms also contribute to an increase in foreign exchange remittances, he noted.

Elias Kebede, who resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), added that the recent macroeconomic policies are critical for attracting large-scale Diaspora investments to Ethiopia. He is finalizing preparations to engage in various investment sectors, in line with the country's investment proclamation and work permit regulations.

Ethiopia's recent commitment to implementing comprehensive macroeconomic reform policies aims to correct foreign exchange distortions, address the structural balance of payments deficit, and reduce inflation by modernizing the monetary policy framework. These reforms are designed to create a favorable balance to meet national development needs by increasing domestic income and addressing debt vulnerability.

Additionally, the reforms aim to enhance the inclusiveness, competitiveness, and resilience of the financial sector. By improving government service delivery, addressing climate change, and ensuring food sovereignty, the reforms seek to build a robust, inclusive, and sustainable economic system, according to experts.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.