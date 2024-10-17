Ethiopia: Delegates Laud Ethiopia's Military Diplomacy

- African military delegates hailed military professionalism and capabilities of Ethiopia.

The delegates made the remark yesterday while visiting the Ethiopian Air Force (ETAF) headquarters and Bishoftu Automotive Manufacturing Industry.

Commending the visit, South African Defense Deputy Minister Bantu Holomiga highlighted that apart from training facilities, and promoting partnerships to ensure peace and security, Ethiopia is undertaking exemplary military professionalism, and infrastructural maintenance.

According to him, this visit strengthens capacity building within defense sectors through training, technology transfer, and

the exchange of knowledge.

He also expressed commitment to further strengthen the bilateral agreements in the area between the two countries.

For his part, the Republic of Uganda Defense and Veteran Affairs Minister Jacob M. Oboth remarked that the country is undertaking a historical and the first-of-its-kind military professionalism in the continent.

"Ethiopia should also be commended for its remarkable achievement," he added.

Moreover, the minister stated that Ethiopia a hub of Pan-Africanism, has been playing a historical role in peacekeeping and regional stabilities. Also, it is one of the top peace keeping troops contributing countries in Africa.

Ethiopia has shared notable reform lessons in military diplomacy and security sector achieved over the last six years, the Ethiopian Defense Minister said, expressing commitments towards common engagements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia External Relations Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the course of the visit, Ethiopian Defense Minister Ayisha Mohammed (Eng.) told The Ethiopian Press Agency that the Ethiopian Air Force (ETAF) with its profound and well-developed capacity remains a testament to realize the continental peace and security.

She has also mentioned that the experience sharing, discussion and leveraging cooperation in the area among the African nations would be a path to address the contemporary security challenges across the continent.

As part of its continental commitment, she said that Ethiopia has remained steadfast to safeguard the African shared future and build reliable standby force.

She said: "Ethiopia has undertaken fruitful bilateral discussions with Algeria, Libya, Sudan and other countries to work cooperatively to further strengthen diplomatic military engagements, mentioning countries keen interest."

Regarding the overall development activities made in the air force compound, Aisha remarked that as the institution is equipped with state of the art technology, it actively engages in the military operations and various developmental activities as well .

During the visit, the delegates visited air force bases, heavy maintenance center and flying school.