Ethiopia: Govt Measures Create Vibrant Hospitality Industry - Mot

ADDIS ABABA- Measures taken by the government has improved the expansion of hotels and service sectors in various parts of the country, so said Ministry of Tourism (MoT).

MoT State Minister Seleshi Girma told local media that the government is providing land, technical support for both local and international investors that are engaged in hotel and tourism sector.

It has also allowed various incentives such as a five year income tax exemption for investors engaged in the aforementioned sector, he added.

Following the action, the nation has seen various constructions of hotel and resorts in various parts of the country but mainly in main cities.

He further noted that local investors that are said to be competitive at international level have built hotel business chain which is promising to enhance sector's potential.

Nonetheless, poor infrastructure in tourist destination remained a challenge. Private sectors are being shy to engage in areas with low infrastructure development. The private sector, however, are expected to invest in rural areas that are enriched in tourism potentials, he stressed.

As to the State Minister, the Ministry of Tourism has introduced new Hotel star rating legal framework and service quality assurance to allow newly built hotel and service sector to be graded while enabling the existing hotels update their rates.

Getahun Alemu, President of Ethiopian Hotel and Tourism Association, on his part highlighted that several tourism destinations are under construction in different parts of the country.

He also mentioned the emerging smart hotels in the city which are believed to be one of tourist attraction in the nation.