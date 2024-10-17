Ethiopia: Coffee Exports Bring Ethiopia Over 521 Mln USD in Q1

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has announced a remarkable achievement in the first quarter of the 2024/25 fiscal year, generating 521.98 million USD from the export of 115,851.77 tons of coffee, tea, and spices. This performance significantly exceeded the authority's original target of 427.10 million USD from 83,294.25 tons.

This success represents a 46% increase in revenue, equating to an additional 165.06 million USD, alongside a 69% rise in export volume, with 48,371.16 tons more than anticipated. In September alone, Ethiopia earned 142.51 million USD from 33,997.27 tons of these products, surpassing the target of 122.94 million USD from 24,061.78 tons. This achievement marks a 62% revenue increase (54.66 million USD) and an 82% rise in volume (15,344.38 tons).

Focusing specifically on coffee, Ethiopia secured 519.02 million USD from 115,174.75 tons exported in the past three months, reflecting a staggering 123% increase in revenue and a 146% increase in volume compared to the target of 422.99 million USD from 78,989.90 tons. This resulted in an additional 47,509.55 tons in exports and 164.81 million USD in extra revenue.

Germany emerged as the leading destination for Ethiopian coffee, importing 28,398.68 tons (25%) and generating 113.58 million USD (22%) in revenue. Saudi Arabia followed closely, importing 16,838.56 tons (15%) and contributing 72.16 million USD (14%). Belgium ranked third, with imports of 12,503.69 tons (11%) generating 58.82 million USD (11%).

Other key markets include the U.S., South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Italy, Jordan, and France, which collectively accounted for 78% of Ethiopia's total coffee export revenue and volume. These top ten countries contributed 55% more revenue and 83% more volume compared to the same period last year.

The ECTA's achievements underscore the growing significance of Ethiopia's coffee, tea, and spice exports on the global market.