Ethiopia: Coffee Exports Bring Ethiopia Over 521 Mln USD in Q1

17 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret BEHAILU

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has announced a remarkable achievement in the first quarter of the 2024/25 fiscal year, generating 521.98 million USD from the export of 115,851.77 tons of coffee, tea, and spices. This performance significantly exceeded the authority's original target of 427.10 million USD from 83,294.25 tons.

This success represents a 46% increase in revenue, equating to an additional 165.06 million USD, alongside a 69% rise in export volume, with 48,371.16 tons more than anticipated. In September alone, Ethiopia earned 142.51 million USD from 33,997.27 tons of these products, surpassing the target of 122.94 million USD from 24,061.78 tons. This achievement marks a 62% revenue increase (54.66 million USD) and an 82% rise in volume (15,344.38 tons).

Focusing specifically on coffee, Ethiopia secured 519.02 million USD from 115,174.75 tons exported in the past three months, reflecting a staggering 123% increase in revenue and a 146% increase in volume compared to the target of 422.99 million USD from 78,989.90 tons. This resulted in an additional 47,509.55 tons in exports and 164.81 million USD in extra revenue.

Germany emerged as the leading destination for Ethiopian coffee, importing 28,398.68 tons (25%) and generating 113.58 million USD (22%) in revenue. Saudi Arabia followed closely, importing 16,838.56 tons (15%) and contributing 72.16 million USD (14%). Belgium ranked third, with imports of 12,503.69 tons (11%) generating 58.82 million USD (11%).

Other key markets include the U.S., South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Italy, Jordan, and France, which collectively accounted for 78% of Ethiopia's total coffee export revenue and volume. These top ten countries contributed 55% more revenue and 83% more volume compared to the same period last year.

The ECTA's achievements underscore the growing significance of Ethiopia's coffee, tea, and spice exports on the global market.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.