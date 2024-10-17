Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Sole Pathway to Enduring Peace - Endc

ADDIS ABABA- National Dialogue is the best way out of resolving age-old disagreements in Ethiopia , Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC)said

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), ENDC Commissioner Melaku Woldemariam said that National Dialogue is the top agenda and priority of the country. The major objective of the dialogue is to put an end to the age-long disagreements and reach to national consensus.

Thus, the National Dialogue would allow nation to resolve differences, thereby creating the sense of belongingness to one's country, he noted.

As to the Commissioner, Ethiopia is in the midst of instability and crisis in some parts of the nation. The only way out is through holding peaceful, inclusive and credible National Dialogue on major issues.

The dialogue, would in turn, lay better foundation to create strong nation, he emphasized. Moreover, it would play significant role in building new political landscape as well as creating better democratic system.

For his take on the issue Elderly Father and Clan leader in Somali state, Gerad Mohammed Gerad Kulemeye emphasized that absence of room for dialogue is seemingly the main reason that has paid the Somali State unnecessary sacrifices.

On the other hand, the failure to resolve differences through dialogue has also pushed few individuals and groups to take power struggle as an option. To this end, the National Dialogue is the only option to reside and grow in peace, he stressed.

"The people of Somali aspire to see a nation that embraces the state where its right is equally ensured and respected. They also want to live in harmony with its neighboring states while applying a policy that represents pastoralists, he added.

Cognizant to the previous history of the state, village leader emphasized that the National Dialogue is timely and essential.

The dialogue would be instrumental in representing each citizen in order to reach to consensus on major national issues. Hence, everyone needs to be responsible and play vital role for its success, he stressed.

Through dialogue, the nation could create a policy and legal framework that takes the people of Somali in to consideration. It could also play essential role in nation building where its brotherly people would live in harmony not conflict.

"Somali stayed in conflict for the past century. Had it been for power struggle, the state would have been in better shape today. This is why the dialogue is crucial for better outcome."

Fortunately, the rebel groups have come to their sense to sit around a table and settle disagreements through the national dialogue, he said, adding that other need to draw a lesson and put an end to conflicts. There is no better option than dialogue, he stressed.

ENDC is holding its agenda gathering in Somali State. It is to be recalled that the commission has finalized agenda gathering in Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa city administrations, Harari, Afar, Sidama, Benshangul and Central Ethiopia states.