Uganda: UCC Warns Against Offensive Content On Media Platforms

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has raised concerns over the increasing broadcast of inappropriate content across various media platforms, including television, radio, and online channels.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, October 17, UCC highlighted "the resurgence of content containing offensive, obscene, and indecent material".

According to the commission, "many of these violations are seen in music videos, lyrics, and interviews where performers are engaging in sexually suggestive dances and songs filled with explicit innuendo."

This content, UCC notes, breaches the Minimum Broadcasting Standards outlined in Section 31 and Schedule 4 of the Uganda Communications Act, 2013.

These regulations require broadcasters to ensure that any aired content complies with public morality and laws, and that adult-oriented content is properly scheduled.

In a document issued, UCC notes that despite previous warnings, notably in official letters issued on August 9, 2021, and October 25, 2023, some broadcasters have continued to air such content.

The UCC has reiterated the importance of adhering to the Minimum Broadcasting Standards and the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations, 2019.

In response to these violations, the UCC has directed broadcasters to ensure that all content, especially music videos and audios, "undergo proper classification by the Media Council as required under the Press and Journalist Act, Cap. 105. Failure to comply will result in legal consequences."

The Commission's renewed warning serves as a reminder that broadcasters must remain vigilant in ensuring that content is aligned with the law and that they prioritize moral and ethical broadcasting standards.