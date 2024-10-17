Uganda: Speaker Among to Run for the Blind

Kampala —

The "Run for the Blind" event takes place on November 17, State Minister for Disability Affairs Hellen Grace Asamo said, and will coincide with the observance of International White Cane Day, which will be celebrated later this year to promote awareness about the rights and needs of the visually impaired community.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, will headline a monumental fundraising marathon to raise funds for the government's quest to provide 10,000 white canes for the blind.

In her statement, Minister Asamo emphasized the significance of the event, which aims to raise 10,000 white canes for individuals with blindness.

"The national theme for this year, 'A White Cane for Every Blind Person,' underscores our commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all Ugandans, particularly those with visual impairments," she said.

The marathon, which begins at 6am at Kati Kati Grounds in Lugogo, is designed not only to promote the use of white canes as essential mobility aids but also to encourage public participation in fostering accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The event will conclude with a closing ceremony at 10pm, presided over by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who will serve as the Chief Guest.

Minister Asamo urged Ugandans to rally behind this noble cause, stressing the importance of breaking down accessibility barriers faced by the visually impaired.

"Many individuals with blindness struggle to access essential services such as education, healthcare, and employment due to mobility challenges. This event is crucial for raising awareness and funding to support their needs," she remarked.

White canes serve as vital tools for independence and mobility, enabling visually impaired individuals to navigate their surroundings safely.

"The white cane is not just a symbol; it is an essential device that empowers individuals to live independently and confidently," Minister Asamo explained.

Fundraising Initiatives

Participants wishing to join the marathon can register using the MTN MoMo Code 710075 or Airtel Pay Code 4370414, with registration fees set at Shs25,000.

Donations can also be made through UBA Bank, A/C 0103017389, in the name of the Uganda National Association of the Blind. All proceeds from the marathon will be directed towards purchasing the much-needed white canes for the visually impaired community.

Uganda has made commendable strides in disability inclusion, as highlighted by Minister Asamo.

The government has ratified international agreements such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the African Union Protocol on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

"Uganda was among the first countries to ratify the CRPD and has since amended its national policies to align with these international standards," she noted.

The government has also established 37 special primary schools and 20 secondary schools dedicated to children with visual impairments, ensuring access to quality education.

Moreover, there are special quotas in place for the admission of students with disabilities in public universities, allowing many to pursue various courses annually.

The government is committed to improving healthcare access, employment opportunities, and social inclusion for persons with disabilities.

"For the first time, we now have a magistrate with visual impairment serving in the judiciary, along with several other officials in various ministries," Minister Asamo said.

As the marathon approaches, Minister Asamo urged every Ugandan to participate actively, stating, "Together, we can ensure that no person with visual impairment is left behind. A white cane for every blind person is not just a dream; it is our collective responsibility."

The event promises to be a significant step forward in promoting the rights and inclusion of persons with visual impairments in Uganda.

With the support of community members, the government, and various partners, the initiative seeks to create a more equitable society for all.