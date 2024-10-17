Uganda: Military Warns Against Security Misinformation Spread

Army officers at Ugandan Parliament (file photo).
17 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

The Ugandan military has issued a stern warning to individuals spreading false information, emphasising that such actions will not be tolerated when it concerns national security.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign of " Dismis" at next media park , Col. Deo Akiiki, Deputy Defence Spokesperson, addressed the dangers of spreading fake news that targets the military and its operations.

"I want to pass this information to Ugandans; if you are doing your fake news, you can afford to do it elsewhere but don't do it with the military because we are responsible for the security of this country," Col. Akiiki stated.

His comments underscored the serious implications that misinformation can have on the security and stability of Uganda.

The military's stance comes amid growing concerns over the rise of fake news on digital platforms, which can spread rapidly and create confusion among the public. Col. Akiiki stressed that while freedom of speech is respected, deliberate attempts to mislead the public about military activities would face strict consequences.

The warning highlights the military's commitment to maintaining national stability and deterring those who aim to undermine public trust through misinformation.

As digital media continues to grow, authorities are reinforcing their readiness to tackle fake news that could threaten Uganda's security landscape.

