Tanzania: Fresh Fish Dishes Lure Locals, Tourists in Kigamboni

DAR ES SALAAM: KIGAMBONI food vendors have said fish dishes are a major attraction for both locals and tourists, primarily due to their freshness and the rich culinary traditions.

A prominent Mama Lishe from Kigamboni Ferry, Ms Ummy Amiry, shared at a recent Coca-Cola Food Fest that local access to freshly caught seafood from the Indian Ocean allows vendors to prepare authentic meals that reflect Tanzanian heritage.

"Most of our customers, especially tourists, are drawn to our fish dishes and we always ensure they leave satisfied," she stated.

Dishes such as grilled fish served with ugali or rice showcase traditional flavours and cooking techniques, appealing to those seeking genuine culinary experiences.

Ms Amiry emphasised that tourists, in particular, seek out the fish dishes to immerse themselves in local traditions, making them a central part of the dining experience in the region.

ALSO READ: Concern as fish processors lack raw materials

She noted that the vibrant street food culture in Kigamboni creates a welcoming atmosphere that draws in both residents and visitors.

Food festivals and local markets serve as platforms for these vendors to showcase their offerings, enhancing community engagement and cultural exchange.

A renowned 'Baba Lishe' in Kigamboni, Mr Elia Kefa, highlighted the vital role of men in cooking, contributing to personal empowerment, economic opportunities and cultural preservation.

As the culinary landscape evolves, the importance of cooking skills transcends traditional gender roles, demonstrating how cooking can be a powerful tool for men to engage with their communities and drive business success.

In Tanzania, the food industry offers significant opportunities for men to become entrepreneurs, particularly in urban areas where the demand for diverse dining experiences is rising.

Those with cooking skills can tap into various markets, including catering services, street food and restaurants.

For instance, establishments that emphasise fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques can differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace, enhancing their brand reputation and profitability.