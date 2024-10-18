Somalia: KQ Halts Mogadishu Flights Months After Relaunch

18 October 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Lynet Igadwah

Kenya Airways (KQ) has cancelled its flights to Somalia, less than a year after reintroducing the route, citing difficult operating conditions.

The move comes as a blow to the airline, which had relaunched the thrice-weekly service between Nairobi and Mogadishu in February, aiming to boost regional connectivity.

The airline said the decision was driven by operational challenges that made the route unsustainable.

This is not the first time KQ has suspended flights to Somalia, having previously halted services due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The carrier had hoped the resumption of flights would help tap into growing demand, but tough conditions have proved prohibitive.

Kenya Airways faces stiff competition on the route from major players like Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, both of which operate direct flights to Mogadishu. Additionally, several budget carriers have established a strong presence on the route, offering lower fares that have made it difficult for KQ to compete.

These factors, combined with logistical and operational hurdles, have hampered the Kenyan carrier's efforts to maintain a foothold in Somalia's growing aviation market.

The decision to suspend flights comes just months after Somalia's admission into the East African Community (EAC) in December 2023, a move that was expected to improve regional trade and travel.

