Somalia: Suicide Bomber Kills 7 in Somali Capital

Washington — Police in Somalia say a suicide bomber killed at least seven people Thursday when he detonated an explosives-laden vest in front of a crowded restaurant in the capital, Mogadishu.

Somali police said the attack occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time, stating that the suicide blast occurred in front of a restaurant near the city's main police facility.

"The attack carried out by a suicide bomber targeted a resting shade in front of a café near the School Polizia Facility, killing at least seven people and six others were injured," said a statement from the police. It said the casualties included police officials and civilians.

Witnesses said among those killed was a famous Somali comedian, Sugal Abdulle, and a police officer in charge of the security of Turkish-built Yardim Eli specialist hospital in Mogadishu.

"The suicide bomber blew himself in the middle of civilians and members of the police officers, staying under trees in front of the restaurant," Osman Nur Aden, a witness told VOA Somali.

The location of the attack is also near the city's heavily secured international airport that is home to some foreign embassies, and U.N. and African Union bases.

The attack also came during a visit to the city by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary A. DiCarlo.

The Somali National News Agency, SONNA, reported that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with DiCarlo Thursday at the presidential palace.

"The meeting focused on further strengthening the longstanding partnership between Somalia and the United Nations, while exploring ways to accelerate UN efforts in support of Somalia's priorities," a government statement said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the police said it "has the hallmarks of al-Shabab" even without a formal claim.

The Islamist militant group has launched assaults and suicide bombings against dozens of public gathering spots in Mogadishu over the past 15 years.