Zimbabwe: Govt Pushes for Mandatory Herbert Chitepo Ideology for MPs, Councillors

MINISTER of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has endorsed the proposal for elected councillors and legislators to attend ZANU PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

This ideology is the indoctrination curriculum crafted by the ruling party, ostensibly to impart knowledge on the history of Zimbabwe.

Speaking in Parliament recently ZANU PF legislator Joseph Mapiki said the government should craft a law mandating councillors to attend the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

"We have seen that the School of Ideology is being done in America and other countries. The School of Ideology in Zimbabwe is not called ZANU PF School of Ideology, but it is called the Chitepo School of Ideology.

"Is it not possible to have a law that compels all the councils to go to the Chitepo School of Ideology and those who fail to go to the School of Ideology, their councils must be dissolved?," said Mapiki.

Ziyambi responded by promising to advocate for the legislation that would require elected officials to attend the indoctrination course.

"I think it is a very noble suggestion. I am going to discuss the issue with the Minister of Local Government that at Parliament there is an issue that has been raised that all councils and all people must be taught about the country's ideology.

"I also suggest that even all of us here in Parliament must go to the School of Ideology so that we know the history of our country," said Ziyambi.

In August the government asked councillors to attend the Herbet Chitepo school of ideology, drawing anger from the opposition.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume endorsed the workshop, which was roundly condemned by political observers as partisan.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Edwin Mushoriwa told Ziyambi that attending partisan programmes is a violation of the law.

"In respect to the provision of our Constitution [Chapter 17] and also the Public Finance Management Act, I want to know whether it is permissible for local authorities to use taxpayers' funds to attend trainings which have nothing to do with the local authorities per se," said Mushoriwa.