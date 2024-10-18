Zimbabwe: Govt Pledges Urgent Support, State-of-the-Art Market for Mbare Musika Traders Following Fire Disaster

The government says it has started assessing how best it can assist traders from Zimbabwe's largest retail market, Mbare Musika who lost wares worth millions of dollars in a recent fire.

The fire which destroyed the informal market a week ago was declared a State of Disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, and other officials toured the market on Thursday, promising traders food aid and loans.

"We have been sent by the President to assess the situation on the ground, hear your wishes and grievances, and our assessment teams are already on the ground, compiling reports on how we can assist you.

"The government is treating this situation as a disaster, and we are leaving no one behind. We are going to build a modern, state-of-the-art retail market. We will help you access small loans with low interest to boost your businesses," Mutsvangwa told Mbare traders during an address after the tour.

A total of 1,650 tables were burnt down, affecting about 5,000 people.

Minister Garwe also reiterated that the government will build a modern market, adding that the process will be done nationwide, not just in Mbare.

"As the government, together with the Civil Protection Unit, we have already started working and implementing measures to help the affected traders. We have also requested that the President initiate the construction of a state-of-the-art market.

"While this is happening, no one will be displaced. You will continue selling your wares while we build. No one will lose their space to barons," Garwe said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.