South Africa: Tension High in Sharpeville Following Violent Protests - South African News Briefs - October 18, 2024

Tension High in Sharpeville Following Violent Protests

Eight people were arrested in Sharpeville following the looting of spaza shops owned by foreign nationals, reports EWN. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that the situation remained tense, with public order police deployed to monitor the area. Nevhuhulwi confirmed that five people were detained for public violence, while three foreign nationals were arrested for possessing unlicensed firearms. The looting of foreign-owned tuck shops took place after a local businessman was fatally shot on 16 October 2024, and his employee sustained a gunshot wound. The suspects remain unidentified at this stage.

Western Cape Govt Commits to Funding Education Essentials

The Western Cape government announced it would not reduce funding for school feeding schemes, scholar transport, textbooks, or stationery due to budget constraints, reports EWN. The provincial Education Department was criticized after announcing plans in August to cut over 2,400 teaching positions by January 2025. However, efforts to find alternative solutions to alleviate pressure on the public education system are ongoing. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said safeguarding teacher jobs remains a top priority.

Lead Investigator Says Intruders Responsible for Footballer's Death

Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, said he is confident the footballer was killed by intruders, not by those inside the house, reports EWN. Gininda began his testimony in the Pretoria High Court, outlining the factors that led him to rule out Longwe Twala as the shooter. One of these was ballistic testing on the firearm belonging to Longwe's father, Sello, which was suspected to have been used in the murder. "The ballistic test came back negative, confirming that this firearm was not used to discharge the bullet found at the crime scene," said Gininda. Meyiwa was shot at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014 in Vosloorus.

