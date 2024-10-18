Uganda: Museveni, Permanent Secretaries Agree to Bridge Performance Gaps

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised Uganda's Permanent Secretaries for aligning with the National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s vision of socio-economic transformation.

He expressed his satisfaction while meeting with the Permanent Secretaries at State House, Entebbe, on Thursday.

"I'm happy that finally you people are aligned with the NRM's vision," Museveni remarked, highlighting the importance of their commitment to socio-economic development, as echoed by Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi.

Leading the group of Permanent Secretaries was Lucy Nakyobe, Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet. Museveni pledged his continued support for their supervision role under Article 174 of the Constitution, which includes ensuring proper implementation of government policies and overseeing public fund expenditures.

The President outlined the four key sectors driving Uganda's socio-economic transformation--commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT. He reiterated the NRM's correct ideological path, which has fostered economic growth despite challenges like corruption.

"We are using a mixed economy strategy where most of the economy remains in private hands. This has allowed us to progress despite setbacks," Museveni said.

However, the President urged the Permanent Secretaries to take a leading role in combating corruption, particularly within government finances, personnel management, and procurement processes. He emphasized that their constitutional mandate gives them the power to prevent corrupt practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Museveni also expressed his dismay over the abuse of the government's salary enhancement program by scientists seeking early retirement to exploit increased retirement benefits.

"I will issue an executive order to ensure no early retirements for those benefiting from the enhanced package," he warned.

Ramathan Ggoobi, representing the Forum for Permanent Secretaries, commended Museveni's leadership and affirmed the Permanent Secretaries' commitment to supporting Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

He specifically highlighted their role in implementing wealth creation programs like the Parish Development Model.

Ggoobi also addressed systemic issues hampering service delivery, particularly in procurement. "The current procurement system is plagued with corruption, costing the government huge sums of money. We recommend reforms to ensure a proper, functioning procurement system," he said.

The Permanent Secretaries pledged their support in fighting corruption and enhancing wealth creation efforts in Uganda.