Mauritius: World Food Day 2024 - Farei Launches 'Goldie', a New Papaya Variety

17 October 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

A sales exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security to mark the 2024 World Food Day, is currently being held at the Agricultural Services in Réduit.

A new papaya variety, 'Goldie (Carica Papaya)', developed by the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI), was thus launched today at the venue, and the seeds of the Goldie Papaya were distributed on that occasion.

Sales exhibition

The sales exhibition, spanning up to Saturday 19 October 2024, comprises the participation of the various Departments and parastatal bodies operating under the aegis of the Ministry, engaged in agro-processing.

Planters, breeders, tea producers, beekeepers, and small and medium enterprises, are also showcasing and selling their products.

The sales exhibition will allow the public to take cognisance of the multitude of agro products/produce available locally, and their potential for growth/expansion including transformation/agro-processing.

Goldie Papaya

Goldie is a dwarf variety that bears large fruits with an average weight of 2.5%. The fruit has a firm and sweet red-orange flesh. It is recommended to cultivate this variety in sub-humid and humid regions.

