Zimbabwe: UN Calls for Major Investments in Zimbabwe's Health Workforce

The United Nations has urged Zimbabwe to ramp up investments in its health sector to address a critical shortage of healthcare workers, which threatens the nation's progress toward universal health coverage.

Speaking at the launch of the Health Workforce Strategy and Health Workforce Investment Compact on Thursday, UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Ayodele Odusola highlighted the urgent need for transformative changes.

"Africa faces a projected shortage of 6.1 million health workers by 2030. Addressing this challenge requires a transformative approach, including a 43% increase in funding for health workforce employment. There exists a paradox of unemployment and underemployment due to less-than-ideal working conditions and industrial unrest," said Dr. Odusola

Dr. Odusola highlighted Zimbabwe's proactive efforts in addressing these challenges, praising the country for aligning with the Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter and its bold steps toward health system transformation.

"The Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter, supported by the Windhoek Statement, exemplifies the commitment to boosting social and economic development through significant health workforce investments. The Zimbabwean delegation at the Namibia Forum demonstrated this proactive approach, turning potential into impactful outcomes. It is uplifting to witness Zimbabwe's exemplary journey, launched and formalized today," he said

While acknowledging progress, Dr. Odusola also pointed out the imbalance in health service delivery, particularly between rural and urban areas, calling for better distribution of healthcare workers.

"The workforce strategy should bridge the gap between training and deployment, ensuring an equitable distribution of healthcare professionals," he said.

The UN, through the World Health Organization (WHO), has provided technical support to Zimbabwe, helping with policy dialogues, health labor market analysis, and developing a costed investment plan.

Dr. Odusola reaffirmed the UN's commitment to Zimbabwe, pledging continued support for the country's health workforce development.

"A strong health workforce is the backbone of a healthy population," he added, urging international partners to align with Zimbabwe's investment compact to ensure the long-term success of the health sector.