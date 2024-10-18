South Africa: Public Works Workers Picket Through the Night in Durban

They want jobs after their contracts were terminated in July

Former Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers in EThekwini municipality have been picketing outside the Durban city hall since Wednesday afternoon and through the night.

The workers were involved in various EPWP programmes. Their contracts were terminated in July. Many had been working on six and 12-month contracts that were continually renewed for ten years.

According to EThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana the department of public works had dramatically cut the budget for the 2024/25 financial year. As a result, it only permits the municipality to recruit 1,276 people, instead of over 4,000 people as in previous years.

She said participation will be restricted to those aged 18 to 35.

Most of the workers picketing are over 35 years of age, and they say they will struggle to find other jobs.

"We want the city to prioritise us," said Simo Mbatha.

He said he'd been working for eight years for the municipality and should have been made permanent by now.

He said they will make sure that no one else gets hired because "we are the ones who should be getting the jobs".

Municipal and Allied workers Union of South Africa (MATUSA) secretary Silindile Khumalo said, "We need answers from the mayor ... We have sent several memorandums but none of them have been honoured."