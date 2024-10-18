South Africa: Cosatu Troubled By the Escalation of Food Poisoning Cases Amid World Food Day Messages

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is deeply worried by the sharp increase in food poisoning cases as the international community marks World Food Day this week.

On Thursday, six children from Bronkhorstspruit in Mpumalanga were rushed to hospital after suspected food poisoning. Over 20 learners from Marhagi Secondary School in the area also suffered the same fate recently.

The circulation of World Food Day messages this year could have never carried more significance as the families and community of Naledi in Soweto buried five children who died allegedly after consuming contaminated snacks. The sixth child passed on shortly after the burial of the others after fighting for his life in hospital.

While the nation was still reeling from the deaths of these young innocent lives, a bewildering number of school learners were admitted in hospitals in various provinces, also when they showed signs of adverse reaction to perishable items. World Food Day is commemorated annually on 16 October to create awareness of hunger and to promote agricultural practices that will result in the sustainable production of healthy food.

A staggering 74 learners from three Gauteng schools had been attending a camp in the West Rand when they were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning. The pupils experienced stomach cramps and diarrhea. An incident of a similar nature occurred in Limpopo involving around 35 learners.

It is evident that emphasis should be placed not only on regular inspection of grocery stores, formal or informal, as the Federation has alluded, but there is a pressing need to promote and ensure the production of sound quality consumables.

Over the past few years, the mushrooming of illegal manufacturing facilities has been rampant. Police have conducted raids and confiscated machinery utilized to concoct counterfeit food products and in some cases alcohol. Unbeknown to them, communities purchase these, inviting illnesses.

Authorities have a far-reaching responsibility to protect the wellbeing of all citizens. Exercising their role to enforce law abiding practices is even more crucial now to counter the ruthless intentions of the criminals whose greed for profit is causing harm to our communities.

Cases of food unfit for consumption must be treated with the sternness they deserve. It is baffling that companies who have been generating billions of rands refuse to compensate the victims of their recklessness. The likes of Tiger Brands whose products caused the deadly listeriosis outbreak between the year 2017 and 2018 must be held accountable. The inhumane refusal to own up to the deaths of loyal customers and the indescribable devastation that was caused by the disease is deeply puzzling. Their presumed supremacy does not exempt them from the prescripts of the law.

These tragedies speak to the need for much greater enforcement and vigilance of our health and safety amongst other critical laws and to haul those who break them before the courts.

COSATU hopes that the messages shared on World Food Day will resonate with the authorities and initiate a vigorous zeal to leave no room for criminals who exposes anyone to items of a low standard.

As the theme for this year's commemorations are echoed worldwide, the 'right to foods for a better life and a better future' is deserved by all.