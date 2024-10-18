Uganda: Human Trafficking Crisis Hits Rwizi - Police Intensify Crackdown

17 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

The Rwizi Region is witnessing a troubling surge in human trafficking, with recent statistics indicating 10 reported cases of child trafficking, 8 instances of abduction and kidnapping, and a staggering 80 cases of child disappearance from January to June 2024.

This alarming trend has raised concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable young boys and girls amid rising unemployment in the area.

SSP Bangambaki Alfred, the Regional Police Commander, reported that Human trafficking is on the rise noting that many victims are subjected to prostitution, unpaid labor, and farm work.

He also underscored that many young people being recruited into certain companies in Mbarara city in search for employment only to be trafficked.

"These companies that recruit young boys and girls frequently change their names but persist in their trafficking activities," he stated, underscoring the challenges faced by law enforcement despite ongoing efforts from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Mayor's office to combat the issue.

Kasasira Samson, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, condemned these acts of human trafficking and highlighted their devastating effects on families and communities.

He stressed the urgency of the situation, noting, "Traffickers often exploit legal loopholes to continue their activities undetected."

In response, authorities are ramping up their efforts to dismantle these trafficking networks and ensure the safety of children in the region.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.