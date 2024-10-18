Uganda: Parliament Demands Action On Reducing Mpox Cases

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has urged the Ministries of Health and Tourism to present a statement and guidelines to tackle the increasing monkeypox cases in the country. Chairing a recent parliamentary sitting, Among emphasised the need for leaders to sensitise their constituents about the outbreak.

"We need to take immediate action to address this issue," Among stated. "Leaders must engage in activities that educate their constituents about the risks and prevention measures."

Some MPs, including Betty Ethel Naluyima of Wakiso, Isaac Otimgiw of Padyere, and Muwanga Kivumbi, expressed concerns that inadequate sensitisation and health inspections at border points have contributed to the rising cases.

"There's a lack of awareness and screening at our borders, which has led to the spread of the disease," Naluyima noted.

In response, State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra clarified that the current monkeypox outbreak in Uganda was imported and not originating from local monkeys.

"The monkeypox disease affecting our country was brought in from outside, not from our local monkey population," Mugarra explained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Uganda has recorded cases, with the Ministry of Health reporting that the disease is transmitted through contact with infected wild animals or direct contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms include a rash, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. The disease can be fatal, especially among children under five, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

To combat the outbreak, the Ministry of Health is working with international organisations to enhance surveillance, strengthen preventive measures, and ensure effective response strategies.