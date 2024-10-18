Rwanda: UN Official Lauds Rwandan Peacekeepers in South Sudan

Col. Nittin Mamgain, Sector North Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, commended the Rwandan peacekeepers deployed in the country's Upper Nile region, Malakal. He said that the Rwandan Battalion 2 (Rwanbatt 2) played pivotal role of in ensuring the safety and security of both the logistics base and the Protection of Civilians (POC) Camp in Malakal.

During a media briefing at his office in Malakal on Wednesday October 17, Mamgain emphasized that Rwanbatt 2 operates in one of the most volatile and dynamic areas, Sector North.

He said that the Rwandan battalion, which has been stationed in South Sudan since 2014, plays a vital role in maintaining peace and security in the region.

He said that support from an Indian battalion, the Rwanbatt 2 played a key role is played a key role in saving lives during a tribal conflict last year.

"First and foremost, the first success story is from June 2023. With the collaboration of Rwanbatt 2 and Indbatt 1, we were able to prevent the loss of lives," he said.

"The second success story is from May 2019, where we were able to control the situation with the help of Rwandan Battalion 2 and Indbatt 1," he added.

Although eight lives were lost in the 2019 incident, Mamgain praised the battalions' proactive approach to preventing further casualties.

Mamgain also highlighted the Rwandan peacekeepers' role in halting potential violence in Nasser County, where young people had begun mobilizing to raid cattle.

"Nasser falls within Rwanbatt's area of operation. They engaged with the community and halted the mobilization," he said.

Medical campaigns

Mamgain spoke about a new initiative where peacekeeping units take medical kits on patrol to provide treatment for refugees in need.

"Whenever we go on patrol, we collaborate across the entire sector, taking a doctor from each contributing battalion, and they gift medicines before returning," he explained.

Empowering young girls

He also praised an initiative by the Rwandan troops to equip young girls with self-defense techniques, empowering them to protect themselves during potential attacks.

"The techniques may save a girl's life if she finds herself in danger," he said.

Experience in Rwanda

Reflecting on a recent visit to Rwanda, Mamgain shared how the country left a lasting impression on him.

"This is a success story I tell everyone, both at home and here. Many African nations can learn a lot from Rwanda," he said, noting the self-discipline of the Rwandan people and their collective commitment to national development.

Mamgain also described his experience walking the streets of Kigali, feeling completely at ease and safe.

"We walked around so freely, as if it was my home," he remarked, comparing the experience favourably to even some developed countries.