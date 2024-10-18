Rwanda: Who Are Rwanda's Top 5 Artists With Largest YouTube Community?

Gospel music sensation Israel Mbonyi has surpassed US-based secular-cum-gospel musician Meddy, and replaced him as Rwanda's first artiste with highest number of YouTube subscribers.

Mbonyi's YouTube subscription hit 1.44 million, breaking Meddy's landmark record of 1.43 million subscribers.

The 'Nina Siri' saw his music distribution significantly increasing at pace since he decided to sing in other languages, especially Kiswahili, expanding his ministry's reach to other East African countries including Tanzania.

Top 5 ranked

Rwandan musicians are increasingly building devoted fan bases by consistently delivering high-quality work that resonates with listeners. Artistes' growing YouTube subscriber counts marks their work's expanding influence and the universal appeal of their artistry.

The New Times explores the top five Rwandan artistes whose work has spoken volumes, earning them impressive subscribers on YouTube, arguably, one of the world's largest digital platforms.

Israel Mbonyi (1.44 million subscribers)

Leading the pack is gospel singer Israel Mbonyi, whose soulful music and powerful messages have resonated with audiences far and wide. His substantial following on YouTube adds up to multiple sold out concerts in and outside the country and numerous awards.

The singer is also among the top two artistes with the most viewed songs on this platform. His song 'Nina Siri' ranks second among Rwanda's most viewed songs on YouTube with more than 63 million viewers.

Meddy (1.43 million subscribers)

Coming in second place is Meddy, who started his career as a secular music singer before switching to gospel music in 2023.

Fans may have found it difficult to adapt to Meddy's new gospel melodies but it hasn't stopped his recent song 'Niyo Ndirimbo' from becoming a massive hit. His song 'Slowly' holds a record as Rwanda's most viewed on YouTube with 106 million views.

Ambassadors of Christ Choir (1.29M)

Ambassadors of Christ, a seventh Day Adventist choir, is among, if not, the most famous choir in Rwanda. They have won admiration of the whole East African region with their overwhelming songs mostly composed in Kiswahili.

Their most viral song is "Nimekupata Yesu," and it is ranked among the most viewed Rwandan song on YouTube with 35 million views with 1.28 million subscribers on the platform.

Papi Clever and Dorcas (770,000 subscribers)

Since joining the music industry, renowned gospel duo of Papi Clever Tuyizere and his wife Dorcas Ingabire had witnessed a significant rise of their fan base. The couple started off singing numerous songs from the Gospel Book of songs in their living room to releasing many songs and the numbers prove the impact it had on millions of people who listen to their music.

Bruce Melodie (647,000 subscribers)

Bruce Melodie is the only secular musician to feature in the top 5. His modern take on Afrobeat and R&B has earned him a significant following on YouTube. With 647,000 subscribers, his channel is a go-to destination for fans of contemporary Rwandan music.

Bruce Melodie not only makes hit songs that cross borders, he also collaborates with big musicians in the industry. Shaggy, Joeboy and former Sauti Sol lead member Bien Aime are the most recent global start to have collaborated with the 'Katerina' hitmaker.