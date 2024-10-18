Rwanda: Marburg - Five More Patients Recover As No New Cases Confirmed

Rwanda, on October 6, kicked off a trial vaccination drive focused on people at the highest risk of contracting the Marburg virus.

Rwanda has reported five more recoveries from the Marburg virus, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43 since the disease outbreak was confirmed on September 27.

Four patients are still under treatment, according to the latest update from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) on Thursday, October 17.

The total number of the confirmed cases remained at 62. There have been no new cases reported, and the death toll stands at 15.

"Since the announcement of the outbreak, all new confirmed cases have been within the hospital cluster in Kigali and their contacts, and all are under isolation and treatment. There is no evidence of community transmission," the Ministry said.

The four remaining patients are undergoing treatment in isolation, and health authorities are monitoring their progress closely according to RBC statements.

In terms of prevention efforts, 49 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 876.

The vaccination campaign primarily targets healthcare workers and those who have come into contact with confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health advises the public to remain cautious, especially by avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals and maintaining good hygiene practices.

Common symptoms of the Marburg virus include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhoea.