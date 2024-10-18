Uganda: Vice President, First Lady Lead Seventh Regional Youth Life Skills Summit in Teso

The summit, under the theme, "My Life, My Future," aimed to equip students from the Teso sub-region with critical life skills and empower them to make informed decisions about their futures.

Vice President Jessica Alupo and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni today led the seventh edition of the Regional Youth Life Skills Summit at Teso College, Soroti.

The summit, under the theme, "My Life, My Future," aimed to equip students from the Teso sub-region with critical life skills and empower them to make informed decisions about their futures.

Addressing stakeholders and students, Vice President Alupo stressed the importance of guiding the youth toward a brighter future.

She urged community leaders and stakeholders to actively advocate for poverty alleviation and serve as role models in their homes.

Alupo also called on parents and guardians to take an active role in raising a responsible and well-rounded generation.

"Stakeholders must play their role in nurturing the youth," Alupo said.

"We need to ensure that children grow up with values that will help them become productive members of society."

First Lady Janet Museveni echoed these sentiments, addressing stakeholders at State Lodge in Akisim, Soroti.

She emphasized the critical role parents play in their children's upbringing, voicing concern over parental neglect, which she linked to rising social issues among the youth.

"I have been vocal about how some parents have abandoned their responsibilities. It is time to step up and show our children the right path," the First Lady remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also expressed concern over the increasing cases of drug addiction among young people, urging parents to guide and support their children to prevent them from falling into dangerous behaviorur.

Later, while addressing students at Teso College after the stakeholders' engagement, First Lady Janet Museveni emphasized the need for renewal and development at institutions like Teso College Aloet.

She urged students to embrace values aligned with their life purpose, highlighting the importance of living a life grounded in Godly principles.

"I want each of you to understand the purpose for which you were created and promote values that reflect that purpose," she told the students.

The First Lady also encouraged students to cherish the message of "True Love Waits," urging them to uphold the values instilled during the summit.

She called on both students and teachers to serve as ambassadors for the positive messages acquired from the event, sharing these values with their communities.

The summit brought together students from various schools across the Teso region, engaging them in discussions on life skills, moral development, and decision-making for a better future.