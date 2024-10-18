Uganda: 65% of Human Rights Defenders Lack Access to Emergency Protection Services - Report

Robert Sempala, executive director of Human Rights Networks for Journalists in Uganda, emphasized the importance of gathering regional-level feedback to enhance HRD protection.

A new report reveals that 65% of Uganda's Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) lack access to essential emergency protection services, leaving them vulnerable to threats and torture.

The study, conducted by the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda (NCHRD-U), sheds light on critical issues surrounding the availability, accessibility, and sustainability of these services.

The assessment, which involved HRDs, the NCHRD-U secretariat, and development partners, highlighted significant gaps, particularly in the accessibility of protection services.

Only 35% of respondents reported that emergency services were available at the national level, with an even lower 33% noting accessibility at the regional level.

"Legal services were ranked the most critical, especially during high-risk events such as national elections or contentious legislative processes," the report stated.

Despite the presence of over 140 service providers in Uganda, including the Uganda Police and various community leaders, the report underscores challenges such as limited coordination among stakeholders.

The study points out that issues like fraud, duplication, and competition among service providers hinder the effectiveness of protection efforts.

"Sustainability of these services is also a major concern, with the absence of a regulatory framework for HRD protection services and over-reliance on donor funding," the report notes.

NCHRD-U Executive Director Robert Kirenga called for collaboration between government entities and development partners to address the gaps identified in the report.

"Ongoing efforts to strengthen institutions, systems, and coordination mechanisms are necessary," Kirenga urged, emphasising the need for a collective commitment to improving support for Uganda's HRDs.

Kirenga also highlighted the risks faced by HRDs while carrying out their work, often in hostile environments.

"The work of human rights defenders is risky, and oftentimes when they are in the field, they face many challenges," he stated.

One of the key issues raised in the report is the difficulty HRDs face in accessing protection services, particularly those in rural areas. Kirenga described this as a "big challenge," citing logistical, financial, and bureaucratic barriers as significant obstacles.

Pamela Angwech, a prominent human rights defender, highlighted challenges faced by communities in Northern Uganda, particularly land conflicts and sexual and gender-based violence.

She pointed to the complex context of recovery and reintegration for families returning from displacement camps.

"Land conflicts and land grabbing have been significant issues where human rights defenders work to protect and promote the fundamental right to land, especially for youth, women, and children," Angwech explained.

She also raised concerns about the high rates of sexual and gender-based violence in Northern Uganda, attributing the prevalence of these issues to deeply rooted social norms and economic struggles.

"Sexual and gender-based violence is at its highest due to social norms and the lack of economic empowerment for women and young people," she said.

Angwech added that natural resource management remains a critical issue for human rights defenders, especially regarding resource rights.

Robert Sempala, executive director of Human Rights Networks for Journalists in Uganda, emphasized the importance of gathering regional-level feedback to enhance HRD protection.

He noted that understanding local dynamics is key to improving service delivery and support for HRDs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Regional insights help scale our efforts and improve the level of penetration at the relevant level," Sempala explained, noting that grassroots feedback is crucial for assessing the effectiveness of national service providers, particularly the police.

He acknowledged that while the relationship between human rights advocates and the police has often been strained, grassroots insights have highlighted areas for improvement, strengthening ongoing collaboration.

"The gaps that have come to the fore will be addressed, especially by establishing a united framework within which to respond," Sempala stated, urging comprehensive discussions on enhancing support mechanisms for HRDs.

Sempala concluded by reinforcing the commitment of the Human Rights Networks for Journalists to act on the report's recommendations, adding that the protection of HRDs remains paramount.