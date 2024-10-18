Uganda: Wildlife Disease Outbreaks Surge Globally, Threatening Biodiversity and Food Security

The alarming figures, released by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), highlight the urgent need for collective action to protect wildlife health.

A staggering 3,800 wildlife disease outbreaks across 55 countries have been reported in the first half of 2024, affecting 151 species and pushing 10% to the brink of extinction.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and African swine fever (ASF) are the primary culprits, ravaging both wildlife and domestic animal populations.

The widespread outbreaks have significant implications for global food security, biodiversity, and human well-being.

"The interconnectedness of species means that the health of wildlife is inextricably linked to our own," warned Dr Monique Eloit, WOAH Director General.

"It's crucial we prioritise wildlife health to safeguard our planet's delicate ecosystem."

As the world grapples with the complexities of climate change, habitat destruction, and human-wildlife conflict, the importance of protecting wildlife health cannot be overstated.

"By working together, we can create a healthier, more sustainable future for all," Dr. Eloit emphasized.