Kenya: Kindiki Meets Threshold to Fill Vacancy in Deputy President's Office - Wetangula

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has confirmed that President William Ruto's nominee Kithure Kindiki has met the threshold to fill the Deputy President office vacancy after Gachagua's impeachment with the MPs set to vote on his suitability.

The Speaker convened a house business committee to consider Kindiki's nomination for Deputy President following a message submitted before the National Assembly.

"In the view of the foregoing honorable members, and having perused the attached documents, I am satisfied that the candidate meets the requirements under Article 148 as read together with Article 137 of the Constitution to fill the vacancies in the Office of the Deputy President," Speaker Wetangula stated.

"Consequently, the nomination is properly before the house for purposes of the decision required under Article 149 one of the Constitution, honorable members."

The House Business Committee is expected to guide the house on the next steps for the Deputy President nominee approval including whether it will be subjected to a confirmation vote or vetting and whether they will be public participation on the process.

"The house is required to vote on the nomination, considering that the house is scheduled to proceed on recess at the rise of the House this afternoon, I'll convene a meeting of the house Business Committee immediately hereafter to deliberate on the Next steps," the Speaker directed.

In submitting the nomination, President Ruto indicated that he had certified Kindiki was suitable for the lost through verification documents by agencies including Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on his qualification to vie.

Kindiki also received nod on his suitability from Kenya Revenue Authority, (KRA),Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI),Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and Commission for University Education (CUE).

Article 149 (1) of the constitution stipulates that Parliament has sixty days to consider the nomination after receiving the nominee's name.

"Within 14 days after vacancy in the Office of the Deputy President arises, the president shall nominate a person to fill the vacancy, and the National Assembly shall vote on the nomination within 60 days after receiving it," Speaker Wetangula said.

President William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Abraham Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President, following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua late Thursday night.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula. Kindiki is now set to be vetted by MPs before his formal appointment by the president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gachagua made history as the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya's 2010 Constitution after a fallout with the President.

The 59-year-old politician, popularly known as "Riggy G," was convicted by the Senate, which upheld five out of eleven charges against him, brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Gachagua, who denied all charges at the onset of the proceedings, fell ill on the second day of the trial, leading his legal team to withdraw after their request for an extension was denied.

Kindiki, a soft-spoken lawyer and former Tharaka Nithi Senator, now steps into the role of Deputy President. Analysts had anticipated the position would remain within the Mount Kenya region, a crucial base for President Ruto in the 2022 election.

The President's choice is seen as a move to maintain stability and avoid further discontent in the region following Gachagua's impeachment.

Kindiki makes history as the first politician from Mount Kenya East to ascend to the second-highest office in the government. His appointment comes after he was considered but ultimately passed over for the same role in 2022, when President Ruto chose Gachagua as his running mate following a marathon 17-hour meeting.

Kindiki's rise to this position also follows his tenure as one of Ruto's key political allies. He served as Senate Majority Leader between 2013 and 2017, before being elected Deputy Speaker.

However, in 2020, he was ousted from his position in the Senate after siding with Ruto during the Jubilee Party's internal power struggles. After helping secure Ruto's victory in the 2022 general election, Kindiki was appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary.