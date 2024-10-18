Africa: Internet Shutdowns - A Threat to Free Speech and Democracy in Africa

blog

Internet shutdowns are a worrying trend in African countries, often justified during elections, protests, and periods of civil unrest, as measures to prevent the spread of misinformation or maintain public order.

These actions violate the basic human right to free speech, silencing opposition and limiting democratic participation.

Countries like Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Ethiopia faced Internet shutdowns during its polls, raising concerns. For example, during Uganda's 2021 elections, the government cut off Internet connectivity, leaving millions silenced. These actions not only undermine democracy but also disrupt economic activities, affecting small businesses and essential services.

The African Union (AU) and civil society organizations called for greater transparency and accountability in the use of Internet shutdowns, saying access to the Internet is a fundamental right not to be arbitrarily restricted.

Civil society organisations play a crucial role in advocating for more transparent and inclusive Internet governance policies. Groups such as the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) and Paradigm Initiative work to protect digital rights, promote freedom of expression, and hold governments accountable for internet censorship and data privacy violations.

International partnerships also step in to shape the continent’s Internet governance. The AU's Declaration on Internet Governance calls on member states to provide affordable, reliable Internet while protecting online human rights. Global collaborations, like those with the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), also create spaces for discussing best practices for Internet regulation.

From anti-government protests in Kenya to political unrest in Sudan, governments used shutdowns to control the flow of information and prevent the organisation of protests. During the 2019 protests in Sudan against the long-standing regime of Omar al-Bashir, the government shut down the Internet for weeks. This move not only disrupted communication among citizens but also hindered journalists' ability to report on the unfolding events, allowing the government to control the narrative.

In the ever-changing digital world, social media is where people share their views and stories, and mobilise for change. When governments institute shutdowns, they stop people from speaking out. Human rights groups have criticised these shutdowns, saying they clearly violate the right to free expression which is protected by international human rights law.

Access Now and the Electronic Frontier Foundation advocate for a more connected world, calling on governments to respect digital rights and promote internet access as a public good. They highlight that Internet shutdowns do not just impact those within the country but also have global consequences, affecting international relations and cooperation.

As citizens become more aware of the implications of internet shutdowns, there is a growing demand for accountability. Activists and civil society groups are pushing for laws that protect access and ensure that restrictions are fair and necessary. Some country’s courts ruled against government-imposed shutdowns, but the fight for free speech in the digital age is ongoing. As governments face dissent and political unrest, their tactics will be closely watched. The challenge is not just ending shutdowns but also creating a space where free expression can flourish.

Internet shutdowns threaten free speech and democracy. As Africa resists this trend, it’s important to push for policies that protect Internet access as a basic human right, ensuring the amplification of everyone’s voice.