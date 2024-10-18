Kenya: Saccos Urged to Strengthen Tech, Train Staff to Defend Against Cyberattacks

18 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Saccos have been urged to enhance their technological infrastructure and train staff to better defend against the rising number of cyberattacks in the country.

Herbert Njoroge, Manager of PricewaterhouseCoopers Kenya Legal Business Solutions Unit, emphasized the importance of staff training on evolving risks and technology, which he said is essential for the continuity of Sacco operations.

Njoroge's comments follow recent data from the Communications Authority of Kenya, which shows a 16.5 percent increase in cyberattacks, reaching 1.1 billion incidents between April and June 2024, up from 971.4 million in the previous quarter.

He added that as Saccos continue to drive financial inclusion, securing their digital infrastructure will be crucial for maintaining member trust and protecting against potentially devastating cyberattacks.

Saccos, which handle substantial financial transactions and sensitive member data, are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats such as data breaches, ransomware attacks, and financial fraud.

