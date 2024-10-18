South Africa: Minister, Learners Sign Matric Exam Pledge for Class of 2024

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will formally sign the Matric Exam Pledge alongside learners at Pretoria Central High School on Friday.

"The Matric Exam Pledge is a vital moment of commitment for the Class of 2024, marking their dedication to academic integrity, honesty, and discipline as they approach their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams," the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said on Thursday.

By signing this pledge, learners publicly commit to upholding ethical standards during the exams and remaining focused on their goals.

"The signing of the pledge reinforces the gravity of the matric examinations, which are a gateway to further education, employment opportunities, and broader contributions to society.

"The signing of the pledge encourages learners to remain disciplined and committed to their studies while recognizing the support of their teachers, families, and communities in this crucial period," the department said.

The examinations are set to run from 21 October to 27 November 2024, and marking will commence immediately thereafter.

Last month, the DBE reported that there were 732 448 full-time candidates enrolled for NSC examinations this year, which is 8 400 more than in 2023.