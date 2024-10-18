Tunisia: 'Tunisia Will Not Relinquish Its Social Role or Accept Dictates From Any Quarter,' Says President of the Republic

17 October 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — "Tunisia's position is firm and the state will not abandon its social role, nor will it accept dictates from any quarter," stressed President Kais Saied on Thursday during a meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri, at the Carthage Palace.

The President also told the BCT governor, who will be attending meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next few days, that the elements used to calculate growth rates need to be reviewed.

"Experience, not only in Tunisia but in many other countries, has shown that these rates are not objective, and if they were, how could they explain the causes of revolutions and uprisings at a time when growth rates exceeded six or sometimes ten percent," the Head of State was quoted as saying in a presidency statement.

The President of the Republic stressed that people are not mathematical units to be calculated on the basis of elements determined by those who want to perpetuate an unjust global economic system.

