Tunisia: President Kais Saied Invited to Attend Algerian People's Celebrations of 70th Anniversary of Revolution [upd 1]

Tunis — President Kais Saied received a written message from the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, inviting him to attend the celebrations by the Algerian people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Algerian Revolution.

The message was presented to the Head of State by Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Special Envoy of the Algerian President, Mohamed Arkab during a meeting at the Carthage Palace on Thursday, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The meeting was an opportunity for the President of the Republic to underline the depth of the historical ties between the two peoples of Tunisia and Algeria and their shared determination to develop them in all fields.

"Just as Tunisians and Algerians have been united by several historic moments when their blood was mixed for the sake of national liberation, they are today united by a firm and unwavering will to open up wider horizons in order to realise the hopes and aspirations of our two brotherly countries," the President was quoted as saying in the same statement.

According to a video released by the presidency, the Algerian minister said that he had conveyed to the Head of state "sincere greetings and renewed congratulations from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election for a new term as well his congratulations on Evacuation Day, which coincides with the celebrations of the Algerian Revolution on November 1."

He added: "I listened with great interest to President Kais Saied's instructions to strengthen economic cooperation and partnership relations between Tunisia and Algeria"

The Algerian minister also said that the meeting had underlined the political will of the two countries' leaders to boost relations between the two brotherly peoples in various economic fields.