Ethiopia: House Speaker Underlines Working On Ensuring Prosperity

SULILTA — House of People Representatives (HoPRs) underscored integrating ideas and implementing are crux of matter to fulfill holistic prosperity.

The above statement was made by HoPRs's House Speaker, Tagesse Chafo yesterday during the commencement of this year managerial training for HoPRs' member and the House of Federation (HoF) under the theme: "The Dream of Energy for Remarkable Development" on the premises of African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX).

In his opening speech, Tagesse said that a number of activities are expected from participants to run the next constructive engagement. Joint effort would play a significant role in bringing national development.

As to him, the training is a national concern due to evaluate the past walks of life, threats, and future opportunity which aims to realize Ethiopia's ambition in forwarding all-inclusive development in the years to come.

HoPRs Chief Government Whip, Tesfaye Beljige (PhD) on his part said that the main aims of this year training is giving due attention on working cooperatively for future prosperity. Such types of training have been carried out the past three consecutive years.

Tesfaye added that the training has a multilayered importance such as capacitating the participants, understanding and analyzing the full image of the local, national, continental, and global situations, evaluating the past years activities, sharing responsibility, gaining additional knowledge, and information.

He further stated that participants would be able to equipped adequate knowledge on challenges and opportunities after the completion of the training. They also contribute ideas that assist for nation building.

"A number of issues such as the energy of dream in past, present, and future, national, political, economy, foreign relation, security and peace, institutional, ethics, and leadership remarkability in their stay of a week there. The two houses and other government officials have been attending in the training. Participants attained the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's presents of a number of progressing issues such as corridor development, agriculture, tourism, house renovation, macroeconomic stability, technology, and the likes through display.