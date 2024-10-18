Ethiopia: Ensuring Safe, Regular Migration

opinion

Migration has historically served as a powerful catalyst for development, driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and contributing to the formation of modern states. Across continents, the movement of people has facilitated the exchange of ideas, skills, and resources, ultimately enriching societies and economies.

In Africa, migration holds immense potential to transform communities and enhance regional integration. However, to fully harness these benefits, it is crucial to confront and address the barriers that impede positive migration outcomes. Ensuring safe, orderly, and regular migration is essential for unlocking the transformative power of migration, enabling individuals to contribute to their home countries and host nations alike. By implementing comprehensive policies and frameworks, Africa can create an environment where migration becomes a force for good, fostering sustainable development and enhancing the well-being of its people.

The Second Regional Review of Implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in Africa was observed on October 8-10 here in Addis Ababa. On the occasion stakeholders that have direct or indirect role engaged in migration were gathered to share experience regarding handling migration.

In his opening remark Claver Gatete, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ECA, said that migration has historically been a catalyst for development fueling economic growth, advancing innovation and building modern states. However, for Africa to fully realize its benefits, we must actively address the barriers impeding its positive impact.

Africa's migration landscape is indeed complex, shaped by diverse factors, including financial constraints and the climate crisis - challenges that, in many cases, are not of the continent's making. Yet, these challenges are straining national budgets, crowding out resources for essential expenditures, and exacerbating the difficulties of responding effectively.

"The consequences are clear: they include rising poverty levels, unemployment and limited social protection measures which are placing significant pressures on African countries, and intensifying the push factors that lead to migration."

While intra-African migration exceeds outward migration, the steady increase in Africans migrating to Europe, North America, and the Gulf is quite significant. Between 2010 and 2020, African emigration surged from 20.3 million to 35.5 million, representing 14.5 percent of global migration.

"With over 20 percent of Africa's population between the ages of 15 - 24, and youth unemployment at 60 percent, the continent faces significant gaps in opportunities for young people. However, we must also acknowledge the potential within Africa to develop home-grown solutions that can contribute to job creation, economic growth and innovation. During our recent gathering at the United Nations, we adopted the Pact of the Future, a bold initiative aimed at unlocking vast opportunities for young people, including those related to migration."

According to him, the absence of recognition significantly hampers labor mobility and productivity. It is essential that African professionals - whether doctors, engineers, or educators - can seamlessly apply their expertise across the continent, free from unnecessary bureaucratic constraints. This will unlock the full potential of our workforce and advance deeper regional integration.

He also indicated that social security systems across Africa must be reformed to allow the portability of benefits, so that migrants do not lose access to benefits such as pensions and healthcare upon crossing borders. Enabling migrants to carry their social protections with them is not just vital for their welfare but also critical in recognizing their contributions to both their host and home countries.

Accelerating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that presents a unique opportunity to address continent's unemployment and climate resilience polices were also forwarded as an option.

According to him, engagement and data-driven policymaking will be essential for effective migration management. Comprehensive migration data must be integrated into national censuses, and cross-border collaboration will be critical for harmonizing data collection and reporting.

Minister of Justice and Head of the National Partnership Coalition on Migration Gedeon Themotwos, (PhD.) for his part noted that the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) was adopted by the UN in 2018, among other things, to promote global standards and practices for global migration governance. The compact underscores the rights and well-being of migrants and their communities in the country of origin, their transit, and host territory. Most importantly, it highlights the role of all stakeholders involved in implementing the compact. With the adoption of this first global document on migration, member states commit to promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Since Africa is a hub for dynamic and complex human mobility characterized by mixed and irregular migration, the GCM offers an important opportunity for member states to address all aspects of their migration governance in a comprehensive manner.

Ethiopia, as a source, transit and destination country for migrants, played a key role in the GCM process from its inception throughout its development and adoption. Ethiopia formally launched the implementation of GCM in 2019. In the same year, the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) identified priorities from the 23 objectives of the GCM and selected 10 priority objectives in line with its national priorities to accelerate progress in the implementation of the Compact. This was followed up with actual implementation through mainstreaming the priorities in to national policies and programs in conjunction with the SDGs.

In 2020 Ethiopia became the first Champion Country of the GMC in the Horn of African region. Ethiopia has also participated in various Regional and Global Review Platforms of the GCM. These platforms have enabled Ethiopia to exchange insights, lessons learned and best practices with other countries that are part of this framework. The platforms also promoting effective implementation follow up and review mechanisms. To this end, Ethiopia produced its first National Voluntary Report in 2020.

With the mainstreaming of the identified priorities of the GCM, Ethiopia has taken significant steps in its implementation and achieved notable progresses in all aspects of migration governance. The government is taking key measures in terms of strengthening policy, legal and institutional frameworks for the implementation of the compact. In particular, the GoE has shown its strong commitment, among other things, through the statutory establishment of a whole of government and society approach platform led by deputy prime minister.

Building up on what has been done so far, the GoE intends to revisit and redefine its priority objectives taking into account contemporary challenges and migration realities, Gedeon noted.