Ethiopia: Effective Migration Management Crucial to Africa's Progress - Uneca

ADDIS ABABA — Effective migration management, driven by stakeholder engagement and data-driven policymaking, is critical for advancing Africa's economic development, said Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Gatete, made these remarks while addressing the second regional migration review meeting.

He underscored the vital role migration plays as a catalyst for economic growth, modernization, and innovation, noting that if properly managed, migration could help African states meet their development goals. He emphasized the need for African countries to overcome migration barriers to fully harness the benefits it offers, including boosting economies and fostering socio-political stability.

Speaking on the complexities of the continent's migration landscape, the executive secretary pointed out that rising poverty, unemployment, and limited social protections are significant contributors to the increasing migration outflows from Africa. He shared data showing that between 2010 and 2020, the number of African emigrants jumped from 20.3 million to 35.5 million, representing 14.5% of global migration.

Gatete also highlighted the demographic challenge, with 20% of Africa's population aged between 15 and 24 years, and youth unemployment rates hovering around 60%. He remarked that migration has often been viewed as a necessary escape from the lack of local opportunities, making it imperative for governments to focus on creating sustainable jobs for the youth.

The executive secretary further stressed the importance of developing home-grown solutions that support job creation and foster innovation within the continent, adding that recognizing and leveraging African skills is critical for boosting labor mobility and increasing productivity.

Gatete also called for wide-reaching reforms, particularly in social security systems and climate migration policies, to ensure the rights and protection of climate migrants, who are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of environmental changes. He urged African nations to integrate climate migration measures into their national policies to safeguard those affected by environmental disasters and shifting climatic conditions.

In addition to enhancing national policies, Gatete stressed the importance of cross-border collaboration and harmonized data collection, recommending the integration of migration data into national censuses to ensure more effective and informed policymaking.

Also, the ECA Executive Secretary reiterated the commission's strong commitment to working with member states to build coherent and robust migration frameworks. Gatete noted that with the right policies and collective commitment, migration can be transformed into a powerful driver of sustainable development across Africa.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER 2024