Somalia: South C Business Networking Forum Draws Hundreds

Nairobi — Hundreds of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders converged at South C, Nairobi, on Thursday for the inaugural South C Business Networking Forum, marking a significant step towards enhancing local economic interactions.

Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, along with former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow, officiated the event. The forum, which saw participation from various sectors, aimed to create a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among businesses.

Ambassador Abdulle underscored the necessity of regular gatherings like this to continuously benefit the local business community. "This forum is not just about networking; it's about laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth in this region," he said during his address.

The gathering was diverse, with attendees from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to representatives from major corporations. Notable among them were senior officials from Hass Petroleum, Stima Sacco, taxi-hailing firm Faras, Villa Kazi Home, Gulf African Bank, KCB, and Absa Bank.

Speakers at the event highlighted the potential for economic upliftment through such collaborative initiatives. They discussed strategies for businesses to support each other, foster innovation, and explore new markets.

The forum's success has set a precedent for future events, promising to be a regular feature on the South C business calendar, aimed at furthering economic ties and opportunities within Nairobi and beyond.