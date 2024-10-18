Somalia: South C Business Networking Forum Draws Hundreds

18 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi — Hundreds of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders converged at South C, Nairobi, on Thursday for the inaugural South C Business Networking Forum, marking a significant step towards enhancing local economic interactions.

Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, along with former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow, officiated the event. The forum, which saw participation from various sectors, aimed to create a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among businesses.

Ambassador Abdulle underscored the necessity of regular gatherings like this to continuously benefit the local business community. "This forum is not just about networking; it's about laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth in this region," he said during his address.

The gathering was diverse, with attendees from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to representatives from major corporations. Notable among them were senior officials from Hass Petroleum, Stima Sacco, taxi-hailing firm Faras, Villa Kazi Home, Gulf African Bank, KCB, and Absa Bank.

Speakers at the event highlighted the potential for economic upliftment through such collaborative initiatives. They discussed strategies for businesses to support each other, foster innovation, and explore new markets.

The forum's success has set a precedent for future events, promising to be a regular feature on the South C business calendar, aimed at furthering economic ties and opportunities within Nairobi and beyond.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.