Rwanda: Debutants Kepler Face RRA As New Volleyball League Season Kicks Off

The 2024/25 national volleyball league season kicks off this weekend, with Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women's volleyball club taking on newcomers Kepler in the opening match on Friday, October 18, at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium.

While all eyes are on APR women's volleyball club who begin their title defense against Police Women next week on October 28, this weekend's matches promise to set the tone for the season.

Fresh from winning Nyerere Cup in Tanzania earlier this week, the army side will be eager to defend their 2023/24 national league title when they take on Police in what promises to be a highly anticipated encounter.

In the meantime, RRA, who finished third last season, will be looking to regain the top spot as they open their campaign against Kepler Women who are making their debut in the national league.

On the men's side, Kepler made a remarkable run last season, reaching the final playoffs for the first time and finishing second after a losing the title to APR Volleyball Club in the finals.

As they prepare for the new season, they face tough competition from top teams, including Gisagara VC in the first round on Saturday, October 19.

The weekend will feature a series of exciting matches as both men's and women's teams look to start the season with a strong performance.

Opening Round Fixtures:

Women

Friday, October 18

Kepler vs. Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) - 5PM

Saturday, October 19

Ruhango Volleyball Club (RVC) vs. Wisdom School (WSD) - 12:00 PM

Police Volleyball Club (PVC) vs. East Africa University Rwanda (EAU) - 2PM

Men

Friday, October 18

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) vs. Police Volleyball Club (PVC) -7M

Saturday, October 19

East Africa University Rwanda (EAU) vs. RP Ngoma College (RPN) - 10:00 AM

Kepler vs. Gisagara Volleyball Club (GVC) - 17:00 PM