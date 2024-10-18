Zimbabwe: Zifa Constitution Must Not Be Weaponised

As the ZIFA Annual General Meeting (AGM) kicks off Friday, football stakeholders are being encouraged to safeguard the constitution review and amendment processes in all fairness.

Serious concerns have surfaced regarding covert efforts to manipulate the constitutional review process, seemingly aimed at disqualifying capable candidates from participating in the upcoming football elections. A key point of contention is the proposed residency requirement, which appears to unfairly discriminate against individuals based on the length of time they have resided in the country.

Speaking on the ZTN's couch, former CAPS United legend David Sengu said restrictive measures to bottleneck candidates go against the best interest of the game, "This issue is not merely a personal grievance but highlights a broader concern of fairness and equal opportunity."

Sengu added, "For the election process to truly serve the future of football, it must be open, inclusive, and focused on merit.

"The best candidate--regardless of their background--should be allowed to stand, provided they possess the necessary experience and credentials. This principle should also apply to former players and individuals with significant expertise in football, even if they do not meet traditional academic qualifications such as having five O-levels.

"Their practical knowledge and contributions to the sport are of immense value and should not be disregarded," he said.

On a global scale, football has often been achieved by fostering an inclusive leadership process that recognises diverse experiences. For instance, the Senegalese Football Federation has prioritised experience and footballing expertise in their leadership structure, leading to significant achievements such as winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Similarly, the Moroccan Football Federation has seen tremendous progress by bringing in experts with extensive football experience, culminating in Morocco's historic semi-final run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. These successes underline the importance of inclusive leadership.

Another restrictive measure to elbow certain candidates is the stipulation of a 5 O' Level mandatory pass rate.

Former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa called upon stakeholders involved in the constitutional review to put the right foot forward.

"We are calling upon stakeholders to stand firm and resist any amendments that would introduce discriminatory or regressive provisions."

Gorowa added, "The review process should not be weaponised to exclude qualified individuals before the elections even take place."

Gorowa added, "It is essential that the upcoming elections are conducted with fairness, transparency, and a genuine focus on what is best for the future of football."

"The process must prioritise merit and integrity, ensuring that those who can truly advance the game are given the opportunity to do so."