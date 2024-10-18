South Africa: MEC Chiloane Concerned As 25 Learners in Bronkhorstspruit Fall Ill After Consuming Snacks

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, has expressed serious concern over a foodborne illness that broke out this morning at Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit.

According to the department, about 25 learners fell ill after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from street vendors outside the school.

"The incident was reported in the morning when learners began showing symptoms of body itching and stomach pains, approximately 30 minutes after consuming the said snacks.

"Emergency services responded swiftly to the call. A total of 25 learners were transported to medical facilities for treatment. Of these, eight learners were taken to Kungwini Clinic and 17 to Zithobeni Clinic, all by Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) ambulances," the department said.

The department said that out of the 25 learners who were affected by the food poisoning incident, 22 have since been discharged after receiving treatment.

"Two learners were taken to private medical facilities by their parents, and one learner remains at Zithobeni Clinic, where they are still under medical observation. The condition of the remaining learner is being closely monitored," the department said.

Law enforcement and health authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident to determine the safety of the products being sold by the street vendors and to prevent future occurrences.

Chiloane emphasised the importance of ensuring that learners only consume safe food.

"We urge parents, guardians, and schools to be vigilant. Our priority is the health and safety of our children, and we wish the affected learners a full and speedy recovery," he said.